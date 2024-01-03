The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Shares of HSY opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

