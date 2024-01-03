The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $34.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.