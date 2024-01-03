The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of Allstate worth $157,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

