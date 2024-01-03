Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,586 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

