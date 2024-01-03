Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AZZ worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

