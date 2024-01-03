Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

