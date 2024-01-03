Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

