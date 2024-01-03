Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aviat Networks worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

