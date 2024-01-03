Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 8,168 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 298,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,507,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBTX stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

