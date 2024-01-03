Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,588 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $23,880,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19.
Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETD
Ethan Allen Interiors Profile
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ethan Allen Interiors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AT&T could be the best placeholder stock before rate cuts come
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Wall Street sees 30% gains in these 2 footwear stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.