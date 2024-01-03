Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,588 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $23,880,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

