Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

DRI opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,246. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

