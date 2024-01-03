Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 38.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 971,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 271,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

BLCO stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.25. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Bausch + Lomb's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

