Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

CMI stock opened at $241.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.70. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

