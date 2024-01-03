Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $296.23 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.09 and its 200-day moving average is $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

