Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,185.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,185.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.53%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

