Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $558,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 3.1 %

BN stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares in the company, valued at $61,112,333.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock worth $13,925,383. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.