Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Southland worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southland in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southland news, COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $106,821.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,216,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southland news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,510,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $106,821.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,216,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 36,419 shares of company stock worth $186,109 and have sold 18,872 shares worth $121,891.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of SLND stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.47 million during the quarter.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

