Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $379.04 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $383.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

