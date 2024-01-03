Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

