Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $905.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $825.93 and its 200-day moving average is $802.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $905.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

