Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

