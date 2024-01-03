Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of SFM opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

