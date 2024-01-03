Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Calavo Growers worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

