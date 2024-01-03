Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Kimball Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

