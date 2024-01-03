Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,852,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 519,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

