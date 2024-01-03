Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

