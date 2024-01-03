T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.