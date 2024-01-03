Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.2 %

Symbotic stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,633 shares of company stock worth $13,527,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

