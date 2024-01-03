Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.