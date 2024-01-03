SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

