SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 208,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.3% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.52 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

