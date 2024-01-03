SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $400.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.86. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

