SVB Wealth LLC Sells 928 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.