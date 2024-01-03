SVB Wealth LLC Sells 557 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.