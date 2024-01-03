SVB Wealth LLC Sells 540 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

