SVB Wealth LLC Sells 441 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $310.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $327.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

