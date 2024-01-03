SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.