SVB Wealth LLC Sells 12,895 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.