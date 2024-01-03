SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

