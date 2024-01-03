SVB Wealth LLC Sells 10,736 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,050,572. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

