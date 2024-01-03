SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.