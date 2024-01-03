SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.34. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

