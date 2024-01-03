SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

