SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VV opened at $217.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.10 and a 52-week high of $219.60. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.