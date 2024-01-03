SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

