SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

