SVB Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,538,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.