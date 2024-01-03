SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $388.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

