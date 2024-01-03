SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,953 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,212 shares of company stock valued at $112,432,593. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.