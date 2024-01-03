SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Trust CO grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 35,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.21.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

